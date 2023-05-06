3 arrested for theft at shop

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested three persons on the charge of stealing cash and sanitary items from a shop. Investigating officer (IO) Kashmir Chand said that the accused had been identified as Nasib, Sajan, and Rouki, all residents of Malsian Road, Lohian Khas.Jaswinder, a resident of Sandha village, complained to the police that thieves barged into his shop after breaking the shutter early morning and took away Rs 18,000 and some sanitary items.The IO said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. OC

Wheat target achieved in Bilga

Phagwara: The total purchase of wheat grain by the state government agencies from farmers on Wednesday crossed 4,16,354 quintals, which is more than the fixed target of 3,98,325 quintals in grain markets under the jurisdiction of Bilga market committee. Committee secretary Manjit Singh said this year's purchase was more than target despite bad weather adding that purchasing agencies were expecting some more quintals purchase. He said that 20,851 quintals of purchased wheat had been lifted and 2,07,844 quintals remain unlifted, and farmers have been paid till April 30.