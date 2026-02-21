3 arrested in NDPS crackdown; 203 grams heroin, 190 intoxicant tablets seized

Police have arrested three persons in two operations and recovered commercial quantities of heroin, a vehicle and intoxicant tablets.

Advertisement

Police team, led by ASI Sarwan Singh, set up a naka near Thammuwal village, and intercepted a Swift Dzire, occupied by Baljit Singh of Beetla village and Lovepreet Singh of Jodha Bhaini village, Fazilka.

Advertisement

Upon search of the vehicle, police recovered 102 grams of heroin from Baljit and 101 grams of heroin from Lovepreet.

Advertisement

The contraband along with the vehicle was taken into possession. Both have been arrested.

In another operation, Bhulath Police arrested one person and recovered 190 white-coloured intoxicant tablets from his possession.

Advertisement

Sadda Chak Adda allegedly threw a black polythene packet on the roadside and attempted to turn back.

During the search of the discarded packet, 190 loose white intoxicant tablets were recovered. The accused was identified as Gaurav Gill alias Guri, resident of Bhulath village in Kapurthala.