Home / Jalandhar / 3 arrested in NDPS crackdown; 203 grams heroin, 190 intoxicant tablets seized

3 arrested in NDPS crackdown; 203 grams heroin, 190 intoxicant tablets seized

Over 200 grams of heroin seized near Thammuwal village

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:59 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Police have arrested three persons in two operations and recovered commercial quantities of heroin, a vehicle and intoxicant tablets.

Police team, led by ASI Sarwan Singh, set up a naka near Thammuwal village, and intercepted a Swift Dzire, occupied by Baljit Singh of Beetla village and Lovepreet Singh of Jodha Bhaini village, Fazilka.

Upon search of the vehicle, police recovered 102 grams of heroin from Baljit and 101 grams of heroin from Lovepreet.

The contraband along with the vehicle was taken into possession. Both have been arrested.

In another operation, Bhulath Police arrested one person and recovered 190 white-coloured intoxicant tablets from his possession.

Sadda Chak Adda allegedly threw a black polythene packet on the roadside and attempted to turn back.

During the search of the discarded packet, 190 loose white intoxicant tablets were recovered. The accused was identified as Gaurav Gill alias Guri, resident of Bhulath village in Kapurthala.

