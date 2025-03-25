3 arrested in snatching case; cash, weapon, bike recovered

In a crackdown on crime, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has arrested three persons involved in a snatching case, targeting an ice-cream vendor in Janta Colony.

The operation, led by Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur, resulted in the recovery of a stolen mobile phone, cash, a cleaver and a motorcycle without a number plate.

According to CP Dhanpreet Kaur, an FIR was registered under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the BNS. Complainant Vishal Nayak, an ice-cream vendor, stated that three men arrived on a motorcycle and asked for ice-cream. When he asked for payment, the suspects brandished a cleaver, threatened him and forcibly took his mobile phone along with Rs 2,000 before fleeing the scene.

Following the complaint, police teams launched an investigation and tracked down the accused within a short time. The arrested persons have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, Amanpreet Singh, alias Vishal, and Riyas Kalyan, alias Nanu, all three are residents of Kapurthala.

During the arrest, the police recovered Rs 1,400, the stolen mobile phone, the cleaver used in the crime and a motorcycle without registration, which was used for the snatching. Officials suspect that the remaining amount had already been spent by the accused before their arrest.

CP Dhanpreet Kaur reaffirmed the department’s commitment to ensuring the safety of residents. “We are committed to maintaining law and order and will take strict action against such criminal elements. The Jalandhar police will continue to crack down on offenders to keep the city safe,” she asserted.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the accused are linked to other similar crimes or part of a larger gang involved in snatchings in the region, she added.

Police officials have urged the public to report any suspicious activities to help curb street crimes effectively.