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Home / Jalandhar / 3 arrested in Sultanpur Lodhi after video showing drug consumption inside bus goes viral

3 arrested in Sultanpur Lodhi after video showing drug consumption inside bus goes viral

The video, which has raised concerns over effectiveness of Punjab’s anti-drug campaign, shows woman and three youths allegedly consuming intoxicating substances while sitting inside a bus

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 01:51 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Three youths have been arrested after a video purportedly showing people consuming drugs inside a passenger bus in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala district, went viral on social media.

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The video, which has triggered widespread discussion and raised concerns over the effectiveness of Punjab’s anti-drug campaign, shows a woman and three youths allegedly consuming intoxicating substances while sitting inside a bus.

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Following the circulation of the video, Sultanpur Lodhi police registered a case against the accused persons.

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According to DSP Dhirendra Verma, police identified three youths from the video and took them into custody. However, the identity of the woman seen in the footage has not yet been established.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jugraj Singh, a resident of Makhu; Ranga Singh, a resident of Chuharpur village under Kabirpur police station; and Mushtaq, a resident of Bilga.

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All three have been named in the case registered by the police.

The incident has sparked public debate, with many questioning the effectiveness of anti-drug measures if such activities are allegedly taking place in public spaces, particularly passenger buses.

Social observers and local residents have stressed the need for stricter enforcement and monitoring alongside awareness campaigns aimed at curbing drug abuse.

Police said the investigation is continuing and legal action will also be taken against the woman seen in the video once her identity is established.

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