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Home / Jalandhar / 3 arrested with 1 kg opium, 5,000 intoxicating tablets in Jalandhar

3 arrested with 1 kg opium, 5,000 intoxicating tablets in Jalandhar

Rs 22,000 drug money also recovered

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:58 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police on Tuesday arrested three persons and recovered narcotic substances and drug money from their possession.

During a police nakabandi and checking operation, one accused was apprehended with 1 kg of opium. During interrogation of the accused, the police arrested two of his associates as well. A total of 1 kg of opium, 5,000 pregabalin tablets and ₹22,000 drug money were recovered from the possession of the three accused.

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The main accused in the case is Shubham Sharma of Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar. All three accused are around 25 years of age. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment of intoxicating tablets was being brought from another state, said Aatish Bhatia, ACP-West

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A case has been registered at Police Station Division No. 5, and further legal proceedings are underway. The police are also conducting technical and forensic examination of the mobile phones of the accused, along with scrutiny of their financial transactions, to identify other persons involved in the drug trafficking network and trace the wider supply chain.

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