3 arrested with 16-gm heroin

Jalandhar, May 15
In three different cases related to drug smuggling, the Nawanshahr police have recovered 16 grams of heroin. Two cases were reported from Balachaur and one from Pojewal. Two accused Kulwinder Kumar and Praful Kumar were arrested with 5-gram heroin and 6-gram heroin, respectively.
The police also seized a stolen scooter from Kulwinder. In Pojewal, the police arrested Vishal Kumar with 5 grams of heroin and also recovered Rs 5000 from his possession.
In all the cases, FIRs under Section 21 of the NDPS Act have been registered against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana