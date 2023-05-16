3 arrested with 16-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

In three different cases related to drug smuggling, the Nawanshahr police have recovered 16 grams of heroin. Two cases were reported from Balachaur and one from Pojewal. Two accused Kulwinder Kumar and Praful Kumar were arrested with 5-gram heroin and 6-gram heroin, respectively.

The police also seized a stolen scooter from Kulwinder. In Pojewal, the police arrested Vishal Kumar with 5 grams of heroin and also recovered Rs 5000 from his possession.

In all the cases, FIRs under Section 21 of the NDPS Act have been registered against the accused.