3 arrested with intoxicants

Three alleged peddlers were arrested by the Mehatpur police with illegal liqour and intoxicated tablets in Jalandhar.

The police said a police party found a drug smuggler awaiting customers, while sitting with illegal liquor at the village funeral grounds at Mehsampur village on Saturday. They apprehended the 'smuggler' Balwinder Singh, alias Binder, resident of Mehsampur. A case has been registered under Sections 61 and 1 of the Excise Act at Mehatpur police station. The police have recovered 20 bottles of illegal liquor from Binder.

In a separate case, the police near Ismailpur village in Mehatpur spotted a man, who, on seeing the police, dropped a black polythene on the road side. On being apprehended, the man was identified as Vicky. The police said 119 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the polybag thrown by the man. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the man at the Mehatpur police station on March 1. The police said three FIRs had also been registered against the man previously.

A third peddler was also arrested by the Mehatpur police with intoxicants on Saturday.