DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / 3 arrested with intoxicants

3 arrested with intoxicants

Three alleged peddlers were arrested by the Mehatpur police with illegal liqour and intoxicated tablets in Jalandhar. The police said a police party found a drug smuggler awaiting customers, while sitting with illegal liquor at the village funeral grounds...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 05:00 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Three alleged peddlers were arrested by the Mehatpur police with illegal liqour and intoxicated tablets in Jalandhar.

The police said a police party found a drug smuggler awaiting customers, while sitting with illegal liquor at the village funeral grounds at Mehsampur village on Saturday. They apprehended the 'smuggler' Balwinder Singh, alias Binder, resident of Mehsampur. A case has been registered under Sections 61 and 1 of the Excise Act at Mehatpur police station. The police have recovered 20 bottles of illegal liquor from Binder.

Advertisement

In a separate case, the police near Ismailpur village in Mehatpur spotted a man, who, on seeing the police, dropped a black polythene on the road side. On being apprehended, the man was identified as Vicky. The police said 119 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the polybag thrown by the man. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the man at the Mehatpur police station on March 1. The police said three FIRs had also been registered against the man previously.

A third peddler was also arrested by the Mehatpur police with intoxicants on Saturday.       

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper