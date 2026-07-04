3 arrested with intoxicating tablets in Jalandhar

The police have arrested three persons in separate cases under the NDPS Act after recovering intoxicating tablets during patrol and checking operations at different locations in Jalandhar district.

Advertisement

In the first case, the police arrested Manjeet Kumari, alias Bholi, resident of Ganna Pind near Phillaur.

Advertisement

A patrol team, led by the in-charge of Ganna Pind police post, intercepted the accused during routine patrolling and recovered 18 intoxicating tablets from her possession. A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

Advertisement

In another operation near the Lohian railway station, the police arrested Ajay Kumar, alias Ajay, of Yakubpur Khurd under Lohian Police Station. During checking, the police allegedly recovered 29 intoxicating tablets from him. A case has been registered under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act, and the accused has been taken into custody for further investigation.

In the third case, the police arrested Harpreet of Village Gohir under Nakodar Police Station. During checking, the police recovered 25 intoxicating tablets from his possession.