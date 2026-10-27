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Home / Jalandhar / 3 arrested with pistols, cartridges in Kapurthala

3 arrested with pistols, cartridges in Kapurthala

Car without registration also seized

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 08:27 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The Kapurthala police, headed by SSP Gaurav Toora, have arrested three men and recovered three pistols along with nine cartridges from their possession. A car allegedly being used by the accused was also seized.

The arrests were made on October 26 when an investigation team acted on information received during routine patrolling. The police intercepted the three accused near the cremation ground at village Dhainwind.

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SP(D) Harinder Singh Gill said the accused have been identified as Harkrishan Singh of Dhapayi village, Gurjinderpal Singh of Dham village and Sarabjit Singh of Sidhwan village.

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During the search, the police allegedly recovered a country-made .32-bore pistol along with three cartridges from Harkrishan Singh, a Glock 9mm pistol with three cartridges from Gurjinderpal Singh, and another country-made .32-bore pistol with three cartridges from Sarabjit Singh.

According to the police, preliminary interrogation has revealed that all three accused had previously been booked in various criminal cases, including cases relating to clashes and assaults. The police further stated that Harkrishan and Gurjinderpal have faced multiple cases, while Sarabjit has also been named in previous cases under the NDPS Act.

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The police are conducting further interrogation of the arrested men to investigate the source of the recovered weapons, their intended use and any possible links with other criminal activities. Investigators hope that questioning may lead to further disclosures and recoveries.

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