3 bike-borne robbers nabbed

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 5

Three unidentified armed motorcycle-borne robbers snatched cash worth 5,000, gold ear rings, ATM card and a costly Samsung Galaxy folding mobile phone from a young woman near the Income Tax office in Phagwara late on Tuesday night. The victim Neetu Bansal, a resident of Kamal Park in Jalandhar was going on her Activa to meet her friend Saloni Jain, residing in Jalotian Mohalla, Phagwara, when the robbers struck and snatched her valuables by pointing a sharp-edged weapon at him. She recalled the number plate of their Splendor motorcycle bearing the registration number PB-37J-2314 which was confirmed by the police after scanning CCTV cameras. Later, the police succeeded in nabbing the accused who were identified as Chander Sheikher, Amit Kumar and Vishal, all residents of Goraya. The police have registered a case under Section 379 and 34 of IPC against the accused.