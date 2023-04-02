3 bikers hit by tractor, killed in Phagwara

Phagwara, April 1
Three motorcycle-borne men were killed after they were hit by a sand-loaded tractor-trolley. Investigating Officer (IO) Sulindar Singh Kuljit Singh, a resident of Nangal Ambian village, had complained to the police that the accused
Chamak, a resident of Thamu Wal village, was driving his tractor negligently near Dhandowal village on March 30. He hit a motorcycle, killing Baljit Singh, Prabhdeep and Vinay Kumar. The IO said a case has been registered against Chamak under Sections 304-A, 279, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP
AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...