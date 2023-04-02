3 bikers hit by tractor, killed in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 1

Three motorcycle-borne men were killed after they were hit by a sand-loaded tractor-trolley. Investigating Officer (IO) Sulindar Singh Kuljit Singh, a resident of Nangal Ambian village, had complained to the police that the accused

Chamak, a resident of Thamu Wal village, was driving his tractor negligently near Dhandowal village on March 30. He hit a motorcycle, killing Baljit Singh, Prabhdeep and Vinay Kumar. The IO said a case has been registered against Chamak under Sections 304-A, 279, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.