3 Bilga villagers held for killing Ludhiana man

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 20

Three Bilga villagers have been arrested on the charge of murdering a Ludhiana man. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohindar Pal said the accused had been identified as Gurprit Singh, Davindar and Lovpreet Singh, residents of Burj Hassan village.

He said the accused had murdered Ramandeep Singh, a resident of Hujra village in Ludhiana. Roop Singh a resident of Burj Hassan village complained to the police that his nephew Ramanjeet was going to a shop to purchase some items on the evening of February 15 when the accused waylaid him and started a quarrel.

Roop said in his complaint that the two accused caught Ramandeep’s arms and a third accused attacked his nephew with a dagger, killing him on the spot. The SHO said a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused.