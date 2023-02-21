3 Bilga villagers held for killing Ludhiana man

Phagwara, February 20
Three Bilga villagers have been arrested on the charge of murdering a Ludhiana man. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohindar Pal said the accused had been identified as Gurprit Singh, Davindar and Lovpreet Singh, residents of Burj Hassan village.
He said the accused had murdered Ramandeep Singh, a resident of Hujra village in Ludhiana. Roop Singh a resident of Burj Hassan village complained to the police that his nephew Ramanjeet was going to a shop to purchase some items on the evening of February 15 when the accused waylaid him and started a quarrel.
Roop said in his complaint that the two accused caught Ramandeep’s arms and a third accused attacked his nephew with a dagger, killing him on the spot. The SHO said a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...