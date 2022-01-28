In Brief

3 booked for abetting suicide

3 booked for abetting suicide

Hoshiarpur: The Garhshankar police have booked Jasveer Singh, presently residing in Italy, his wife and her father on the charge of abetment to suicide. The complainant, Rajvir Kaur, Jasveer’s sister, alleged that his brother Jasveer, his wife Paramjit Kaur and her (Paramjit’s) father Parvinder Singh, a resident of Fateh Nagah SBS Nagar, were harassing the complainant’s sister Mandeep Kaur. She alleged that on January 20, Paramjit and her father Parvinder came to their house in Bagwai and threatened Mandeep after which she committed suicide by jumping into a pond on January 25 night. The police have booked Jasveer Singh, his wife Paramjit Kaur and father-in-law Parvinder Singh under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC. OC

Rs2L cash seized in talwara

Talwara: The police seized Rs2,01,850 from a car-borne suspect at a naka on the Sansarpur Terrace road, Talwara. The driver has been identified as Sachin Kumar, a resident of Amroh. Deepak Kumar, a resident of Marwari, Una, Himachal Pradesh was also travelling in the vehicle. The police personnel had stopped the vehicle on suspicion and during the search Rs 2,01,850 in cash was found from the dashboard of the vehicle. When asked about the source of the money, the suspects failed to give a satisfactory answer. The police sealed the recovered amount in a plastic box and sent it to the returning officer of Dasuya. OC

Misbehaving with doctor: 3 booked

Nakodar: The police have booked three persons for misbehaving with a government doctor. The investigating officer said the accused have been identified as Sanjiv Kumar, Baldev Singh and Mangal Singh, all residents of Kang Sahib Rai village. The police received a telephone call from the Civil Hospital that the accused misbehaved with Harpreet Kaur, a government doctor, and disrupted her in discharging her official duty. The IO said a case under Sections 188, 353, 506 and 34 of the IPC have been registered. oc

2 arrested with smuggled liquor

Hoshiarpur: The police arrested two persons with 31,500-ml liquor, smuggled from Chandigarh and Himachal. The Garhdiwala police arrested Stawinder Kaur, a resident of Mallian and recovered 24,750 ml of smuggled liquor having ‘for sale in Chandigarh only’ marked on it. The Dasuya police arrested Sarabjit Singh of Balaggan village recovering 6,750 ml of liquor having marked ‘for sale in Himachal Pradsh only’ on it. Both the accused have been booked under the Excise Act. OC

PO in snatching case arrested

Nakodar: The police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the past one year. The investigating officer said the accused has been identified as Robin Chandar alias Muna, a resident of Gorsian Peeran village. The accused is wanted in a case of snatching. OC

Drunk man kills 1.5-year-old son

Jalandhar: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing, in an inebriated state, his one-and-half-year-old son by throwing him on the floor. The mother the child, Anjali (23), a resident of Guru Tegh Bahadur Park, has lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. The complainant told that her husband Sunil Kumar, in a drunken state, started quarrelling with her after coming home on January 25 evening. She said when her husband started beating her, the baby sitting nearby got scared and started crying loudly. In a fit of rage, her husband threw him on the ground, killing him instantly. The investigating officer Desraj said the accused has been arrested under Section 302 of the IPC. The body of the deceased child was handed over to the family after the post-mortem. The accused was produced before a court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody. TNS

Hoshiarpur: five die, 408 infected

Hoshiarpur: The district on Thursday reported 408 new cases of Covid-19. With this, the Covid tally in the district has reached 38,837. As many as 34,846 persons have recovered from Covid in the district so far while the number of active cases has reached 2,995. With five deaths reported in the district today, the deceased tally stands at 1,036. OC

9 food samples collected

Hoshiarpur: The District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Lakhvir Singh, on Thursday collected nine samples of milk and milk products. The samples have been sent to the Food Testing Laboratory in Kharar. Dr Lakhvir said samples were collected from milkmen at the Government College chowk and a shop on the Phagwara road, Kamalpur. He said the team collected five samples of milk from milkmen, while one sample each of milk, khoya, barfi and cheese were taken from Dilbagh Sweets Shop on Phagwara road. He said the Health Department would receive the reports in three weeks. The DHO said strict action would be initiated against those found indulged in this malpractice. He appealed to the food manufacturers and sellers to make pure and quality food products. OC

