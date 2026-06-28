3 booked for duping Ludhiana men of ₹26 lakh

The police have registered a cheating and criminal breach of trust case against three persons for allegedly duping two Ludhiana residents of ₹26 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Australia.

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According to the police, complainants Gurcharan Singh and Balbir Singh, both residents of Chauta village in Ludhiana district, alleged that Varinder Kaur, Parmjit Kaur and Kishan Singh, all residents of Dograwal village in Kapurthala district, collected ₹26 lakh from them after promising to arrange their migration to Australia. However, the accused neither facilitated their travel abroad, nor returned the money.

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Following an inquiry conducted by the Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Kapurthala, the police have registered a case.