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Home / Jalandhar / 3 booked for duping Mukerian woman of Rs 18.10 lakh

3 booked for duping Mukerian woman of Rs 18.10 lakh

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Updated At : 08:07 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The Mukerian police have booked three persons, including a couple, for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 18.10 lakh on the pretext of sending her abroad.

According to the police, Manjinder Kaur Ghuman, a resident of Bhagla, complained that Rakesh Rikhi of Mohali, along with his wife Prabha and son Kashish, allegedly took Rs 18.10 lakh from her on the promise of facilitating her travel abroad.

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The complainant alleged that despite taking the money, the accused neither fulfilled their promise, nor returned the amount.

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The police said a case was registered against the three accused after verification of the complaint. Further investigation is in progress.

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