3 booked for fraud

Phagwara: Following a complaint lodged by Rajwinder Kaur, a resident of village Katwalo near Phillaur, the police have registered a case under Section 420 of IPC against three persons, identified as Simranjit Kaur, her father Paramjit Singh and mother Pritam Kaur, residents of Daddal Mohalla, Phagwara, on the charges of duping the complainant of Rs 15,08,000 on the pretext of sending Harwinder Singh, son of the complainant, abroad. The police are investigating the matter.
