3 booked for fraud, criminal conspiracy

Phagwara, December 26
The Shahkot police have booked three persons on the charges of fraud and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said the accused have been identified as Dinesh Kumar of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Bajwa Kalan-based stamp vendor Bachan Singh and his son Jaspal Singh.
Ajaib Singh, a resident of Dhando Wal village, complained to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jalandhar (rural) that the accused had hatched a conspiracy and prepared a fake agreement to usurp his land. He also accused them of committing an act of fraud.
The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and120-B of the Indian Penal Code, following an inquiry.
