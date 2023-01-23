3 booked for house construction fraud

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 22

In two separate cases of identical frauds, the police have initiated action. In the first instance, on a complaint lodged by Rajesh Dorbala, a resident of Green Avenue, Phagwara, the Sadar police registered a case under Section 420 of IPC against a couple on the charge of embezzlement to the tune of lakhs. The complainant told the police that the husband and wife connived and entered into a contract for constructing the house with the intention of fraud and did not get it registered within the stipulated time and took Rs 10 lakh. The police have registered a case against the couple, Hardeep Singh and Jasbir Kaur, in this regard..

In the other incident, the police registered a case against a person also in connection with the contract for the construction of a house and not completing it on time and usurping extra money

In the other incident, the Sadar police registered a case against a person under Section 406 and 420 of IPC also in connection with the contract for the construction of a house and not completing it on time and usurping extra money. The complainant Sarabjit Singh, a resident of village Panjor under police station Mehtiana, told the police that the accused Sukhpreet Singh did not construct the house on time as per the contract to construct a house on his plot and also grabbed extra money. The police have registered a case against Sukhpreet Singh, a resident of village Litra. —- OC