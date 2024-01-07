3 booked for murdering youth

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 6

The Shahkot police have booked a person and his two unidentified accomplices on the charge of murdering a villager, Gurpreet (18).

Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhjit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Vishal, a resident of Said Pur Jirri village.

In his complaint to the police, Sarbann Singh, father of the deceased, said Gurpreet told him on January 3 evening that he was going to pay obeisance at a religious place. Vishal picked him up from his house.

Sarbann said Vishal called him at 11:30 pm stating that Gurpreet met with an accident and was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Shahkot.

Sarbann said he, along with his relatives, reached Shahkot. Doctors referred Gurpreet to the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, from where he was further referred to the Civil Hospital, Amritsar. Owing to his critical condition, Gurpreet was admitted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on January 4.

Sarbann said Gurpreet did not meet with an accident. He was, however, assaulted by Vishal and his accomplices, leading to his death.

The SHO said a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (committing a crime with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against Vishal and two unidentified accomplices.

