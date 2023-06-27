3 booked for raping, molesting minor

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 26

The Dasuya police have booked three persons on the charge of raping and molesting a 12-year-old girl.

According to information received, the mother of 12-year-old daughter told the police that the victim went out of the house to play.

The victim’s mother told the police that her daughter was allegedly raped by Arvinder Singh, alias Shera, a resident of Budhobarkat, while Jaspal Singh, alias Jassi, a resident of the same locality, allegedly misbehaved with her and Jasvir Singh, alias Jas, used to harass her while going out of the house.

The police said that on the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered against the alleged accused under Sections 376, 354D of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Act.