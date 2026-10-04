3 booked for Rs 37.60 lakh visa fraud in Phillaur

The police have registered a case against three persons on the allegations of cheating a woman of Rs 37.60 lakh on the pretext of sending her son and daughter-in-law to England.

The case was registered following an inquiry into a complaint submitted by the woman.

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According to the police, complainant Manju, a resident of Raipur Araian village under the Phillaur police station, alleged that she was duped of ₹37.60 lakh on the promise of sending her son and daughter-in-law abroad in 2024.

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Those named in the FIR are Amandeep Sabharwal, his wife Reena, and Ruby, all residents of Chuhki village near Noormahal, besides Mani Gill, a resident of Nakodar.