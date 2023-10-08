3 booked for seeking dowry

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked three members of an in-laws’ family for dowry harassment. Investigating officer (IO) Iqbal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Harmeet Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Lohian Khas, his father Balbir Singh and mother Baljit Kaur. Rajvir Kaur, a resident of Warra Jodh Singh village, complained to the police that she was being harassed for dowry since her marriage. A case under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC
Man nabbed under NDPS Act
Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. The suspect has been identified as Navdeep Rai, a resident of Mahun Wal village. Investigating officer (IO) Hans Raj said 150 intoxicant tablets were recovered from his possession. A case under Section 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. OC
Migrant held for illegal mining
Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a migrant for illegal sand mining. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Lal said the suspect had been identified as Arwind Mandal, a native of West Bengal. In his complaint to the police, Junior Engineer-cum-Mining Officer Charanjit Singh said the suspect was indulging in illegal sand mining inside Dhussi Bandh near Poadharra village. They impounded a poclain machine and a tipper loaded with illegal sand. A case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mining Act and Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC
PO lands in police net
Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past one year. Investigating officer Davinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Buta Singh, a resident of Umrewal village. He was wanted in a case of selling illicit liquor registered in 2019 and was declared a PO in 2022. OC
Man booked on assault charge
Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a person on the charge of assaulting a co-villager. Investigating officer (IO) Anwar Masih said the suspect had been identified as Rohit, alias Pindu, a resident of Talwann village. In his complaint to the police, Arjan, a resident of the same village, said the suspect attacked him with a sharp weapon on September 13 and threatened him with dire consequences. He suffered serious injuries in the attack. A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the suspect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'
In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...
'We're at war': Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead
200 civilians die as Hamas fires thousands of rockets, sends...
61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold
PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10
62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive
Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...