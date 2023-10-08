3 booked for seeking dowry

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked three members of an in-laws’ family for dowry harassment. Investigating officer (IO) Iqbal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Harmeet Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Lohian Khas, his father Balbir Singh and mother Baljit Kaur. Rajvir Kaur, a resident of Warra Jodh Singh village, complained to the police that she was being harassed for dowry since her marriage. A case under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Man nabbed under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. The suspect has been identified as Navdeep Rai, a resident of Mahun Wal village. Investigating officer (IO) Hans Raj said 150 intoxicant tablets were recovered from his possession. A case under Section 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Migrant held for illegal mining

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a migrant for illegal sand mining. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Lal said the suspect had been identified as Arwind Mandal, a native of West Bengal. In his complaint to the police, Junior Engineer-cum-Mining Officer Charanjit Singh said the suspect was indulging in illegal sand mining inside Dhussi Bandh near Poadharra village. They impounded a poclain machine and a tipper loaded with illegal sand. A case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mining Act and Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past one year. Investigating officer Davinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Buta Singh, a resident of Umrewal village. He was wanted in a case of selling illicit liquor registered in 2019 and was declared a PO in 2022. OC

Man booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a person on the charge of assaulting a co-villager. Investigating officer (IO) Anwar Masih said the suspect had been identified as Rohit, alias Pindu, a resident of Talwann village. In his complaint to the police, Arjan, a resident of the same village, said the suspect attacked him with a sharp weapon on September 13 and threatened him with dire consequences. He suffered serious injuries in the attack. A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the suspect.

