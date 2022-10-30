3 booked for sexual assault

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked three residents on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating officer (IO) Harbhajan Lal said the complainant had alleged that the three men had hurled abuses at her and assaulted her. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 354, 323, 294, 506 and 34 of the IPC. No arrests have been made yet. OC

Cash stolen from gurdwara

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three unidentified miscreants on the charge of stealing cash from a gurdwara. Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Shahpur, complained to the police that three unidentified thieves had barged into the gurdwara on the night of October 27, and pilfered more than Rs 1,000 in cash from the coin box. Investigating officer Rajindar Singh said a case been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified suspects.