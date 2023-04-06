3 booked for stalking in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 5

The Nawanshahr police have booked three boys for allegedly stalking a school-going girl from Rahon and putting her video on Instagram without her consent.

One of the three accused is a minor. The girl in her complaint to the police said she had been studying in Class XII and three boys had been following her for long. A case under Section 354-D was registered against the trio. They are yet to be arrested.