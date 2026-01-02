DT
Home / Jalandhar / 3 brothers of Ludhiana killed as vehicle hits their bike

3 brothers of Ludhiana killed as vehicle hits their bike

Friend injured seriously, were going to pay obeisance at Naina Devi temple in wee hours on New Year

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Garhshankar, Updated At : 05:12 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Grieving mother of the deceased.
Three brothers lost their lives while their friend was seriously injured after a motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Garhshankar–Sri Anandpur Sahib road near village Boda in the early hours of the morning.

The victims were on their way to pay obeisance at the Mata Naina Devi shrine in Himachal Pradesh to mark the New Year.

According to the police, four youths were on a motorcycle when the accident occurred around 3.30 am under the jurisdiction of Garhshankar police station. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the death of Rinku (30), Dharmender (28) and Lakhwinder (15) on the spot. Their friend Anshu (16) sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar, from where he was referred to a hospital in Ludhiana due to his critical condition.

Rajesh Kumar, father of deceased Lakhwinder, said they were residents of Malhotra Colony, Ludhiana, and had left home on a motorcycle without a registration number to visit the shrine. “Rinku’s engagement talks had recently begun. Losing all three together has destroyed our family,” he said, breaking down. The grieving mother of the youths was inconsolable and unable to speak.

On receiving information, Garhshankar police personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured youth to a hospital. The police took possession of the bodies and the damaged motorcycle and sent the bodies to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar, for the post-mortem examination.

SHO Gagandeep Singh Sekhon said the police were investigating the incident and efforts were on to identify the unknown vehicle and its driver. “Strict legal action will be taken once the vehicle involved is identified. After post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the family,” he said.

The police suspect that the motorcycle may have been hit by a tipper as gravel was found scattered at the accident site. However, officials said the exact cause would be confirmed only after investigation. CCTV footages from nearby areas was being examined to trace the vehicle involved.

