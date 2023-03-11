Rs 3 cr for Sainik School, authorities relieved

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Kapurthala, March 10

After more than 15 years, the authorities of Sainik School, Kapurthala, have heaved a sigh of relief as they finally got a budget allocation of Rs 3 crore for its maintenance and repair.

Housed in the Jagatjit Palace, the school building and hostel are in a dire need of upkeep. “The last grant which the Sainik School had got 15 years ago got used up only in whitewash and no repair work could be done at that time. Thankfully, this time we have got the right amount under which major repair works like those on classrooms, hostels and internal roads can also be undertaken,” said a faculty member, adding that the roads have not be relaid for the past many decades.

No repair for 15 yrs The last grant which the Sainik School had got 15 years ago got used up only in whitewash, and no repair work could be done at that time. Thankfully, this time we have got the right amount under which major repair works like those on classrooms, hostels and internal roads can be undertaken. —Teacher, Sainik school, Kapurthala

The authorities of the school are now reportedly keeping their fingers crossed so that they get the grant from the state government soon. Though the school is run by the Ministry of Defence, the onus for repair work of building, scholarship for Punjab students, etc., lies with the state.

Another announcement for Kapurthala was regarding setting up of a 100 MBBS seat medical college at Kapurthala for Rs 422 crore. A credit war over this project has started after the announcement made today. Senior BJP leader Umesh Sharda said the claim made by the AAP government in the Budget report is a complete farce. “In fact, it is a project of the Centre announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 27, 2019, on the occasion of the 551st Parkash Purb. He had announced it as a Rs 325 crore project with 60 per cent share of the Centre and 40 by the state”, he said. The BJP leader said in 2016, he as then Chairman of Kapurthala Improvement Trust had proposed to then Union Health Minister Harshvardhan that the land was available and some superspecialty hospital be set up. “He had then said that a medical college could be granted for which the proposal was moved through then Deputy Commissioner DPS Kharbanda”, Sharda added.

His main grouse is that the Centre had already given an installment from its share and the amount is lying unutilised with the state which has not pooled its share. “I want to ask CM Bhagwant Mann as to where that amount is lying and why he had not added the state’s share for the past one year. I also want to ask him why he is taking credit for a project announced by the Centre nearly three and a half years back,” he has questioned further asking, “How could the project be announced as a new one when the CM had himself visited the proposed site in November last and discussed the plans?”