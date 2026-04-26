3-day CT Model United Nations to conclude today

CT World School inaugurated CT Model United Nations 2026 on Friday afternoon, marking the start of an intensive three-day journey of diplomatic and intellectual discovery from April 24-26.

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The campus was transformed into a vibrant hub of discourse, welcoming an enthusiastic cohort of delegates from prominent institutions such as Cambridge Innovative School, Cambridge Co-Ed International School, Apeejay Schools and Delhi Public School, CT Public School, alongside a diverse group of international students from CT University.

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The inauguration ceremony was attended by Aman Arora, Cabinet Minister of Punjab, alongside the guest of honour, Dr Pooja Singh, Spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the CT Group of institutions, Shahpur campus. They emphasised on the vital importance of informed dialogue and active civic participation in building a progressive society.

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Chairman Charanjit Singh Channi, Co-Chairperson Parminder Kaur, Managing Director Dr Manbir Singh, Vice Chairman Harpreet Singh, Joint Managing Director Tanika Channi and Co-Vice Chairman Manjinder Kaur, ensured that the students received exposure to experiences extending well beyond traditional academic boundaries.

Principal Arti Jaswal said that the conference would feature an eclectic array of committees. Delegates were engaged in the United Nations General Assembly, the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, the Lok Sabha, the International Political League, a specialised moot court, the All-India Financial Meet, the International Press and creative Shark Tank and Marvel/DC councils.