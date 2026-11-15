Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / 3-day Punjab roadways, PRTC staff strike deferred

3-day Punjab roadways, PRTC staff strike deferred

Buses to run normally on Monday

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:40 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

Roadways buses will operate normally on Monday after contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC postponed their three-day strike scheduled to begin on November 16.

The decision followed written assurances from the state Transport Department, assuring them to address their regularisation demand and a fresh meeting with Transport Minister Harpal Cheema on November 17.

The strike call had been given by the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers Union, seeking regularisation of nearly 7,000 contractual workers under service rules, bringing of outsourced employees on direct contract with the department and the withdrawal of FIRs registered against workers following a protest in Sangrur in December last year.

However, a letter was issued by the department on November 13, assuring the union that the process of bringing outsourced employees on contract would be taken forward. The proposal has been sent to the Personnel Department for approval, after which the process of issuing appointment letters will begin.

Advertisement

The department also agreed to examine appeals of outsourced employees whose cases could not be considered at the depot levels, including those who faced termination in service due to administrative reasons. A committee will hear their cases.

The union said it had decided to postpone its strike until the outcome of the November 17 meeting. Its next course of action will depend on the government's response to its demands.

The development comes weeks after a four-day strike by the employees from October 21 to 24 disrupted public transport across Punjab. In Jalandhar alone, around 158 buses remained off the roads during the agitation, affecting commuters.

Advertisement

With the latest strike deferred, passengers can expect normal government bus services on Monday. However, the continuation of normal services beyond that will depend on the outcome of the November 17 meeting, as the workers are yet to withdraw their agitation call permanently.

========

Assurance from dept

Advertisement

The decision followed written assurances from the state Transport Department, assuring the union to address their regularisation demand and a fresh meeting with Transport Minister Harpal Cheema on November 17.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts