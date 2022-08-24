3-day training of new teachers concludes

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 23

A three-day training was conducted in three batches for newly appointed teachers in the Punjab Government at Railway Mandi School, Hoshiarpur. At least 129 teachers participated in two batches; the third and final batch of 76 teachers will get the training from Thursday.

District Education Officer Sanjeev Gautam said teachers should work diligently to contribute by benefitting the students by applying the experiences gained in these training workshops.

Deputy District Education Officer Tarlochan Singh also motivated the teachers to develop the students holistically. This training is being organised under the supervision of Harminder Pal Singh District Coordinator, Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab, under which Ashok Kumar, Sat Prakash, Pradeep Singh Mauji, Nishan Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Kamlesh Sharma and Balveer Singh are providing training. The teachers who completed the training were felicitated with certificates by the DEO.

#Hoshiarpur