3-day training of new teachers concludes

Hoshiarpur, August 23
A three-day training was conducted in three batches for newly appointed teachers in the Punjab Government at Railway Mandi School, Hoshiarpur. At least 129 teachers participated in two batches; the third and final batch of 76 teachers will get the training from Thursday.
District Education Officer Sanjeev Gautam said teachers should work diligently to contribute by benefitting the students by applying the experiences gained in these training workshops.
Deputy District Education Officer Tarlochan Singh also motivated the teachers to develop the students holistically. This training is being organised under the supervision of Harminder Pal Singh District Coordinator, Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab, under which Ashok Kumar, Sat Prakash, Pradeep Singh Mauji, Nishan Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Kamlesh Sharma and Balveer Singh are providing training. The teachers who completed the training were felicitated with certificates by the DEO.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No need to be scared of cancer, says PM Modi at inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
Amid CBI raids at places of RJD leaders, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav fumes at BJP in state assembly; calls probe agencies saffron party’s ‘jamais’
‘My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I ...
Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa
Rinku Dhaka alleges that a short while before her death, Pho...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh
Says Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep hav...
AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP’s political affairs committee to meet today to take stoc...