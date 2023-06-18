3 days on, cops grope in dark in looting case at trader's house

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 17

Even after three days of the shocking incident of a loot at industrialist Ajit Walia’s house reportedly by a Nepal-based servant, no clue has come to light in the case yet. The accused had committed the crime after making the entire family unconscious by serving them intoxicant-laced daal.

Blood test reports of the victims confirmed that intoxicant benzodiazepine was mixed in the daal served to them.

Kapurthala SSP Raj Pal Sandhu told The Tribune here today that the police were making efforts to nab the accused, who also took away the DVR of CCTV and a mobile phone to hide the crime.

SHO Amandeep Nahar said two accomplices of the accused servant might also be involved in the crime. However, the police are investigating the case from different angles, the SHO added.

Though a case under Sections 381 and 328 of the IPC has already been registered, Section 120-B of the IPC could also be added later after confirming the role of the alleged accomplices, he said.

SSP Sandhu said police parties have been dispatched to Chandigarh and Delhi to determine the whereabouts of the accused. The exact loss in the crime has not been known yet.