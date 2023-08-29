3 drug peddlers land in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 28

The Phagwara police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 110 intoxicant tablets from his possession last night.

The suspect has been identified as Rajat Kumar, a resident of Subhash Nagar, Phagwara. He was nabbed at a checkpoint in the city, the police said.

In another case, the Phillaur police arrested two drugs smugglers and recovered 31 grams of heroin from their possession last night. The suspects have been identified as Paramjit Kaur and Jaswinder Singh, residents of Silkiana village. They were arrested at nakas laid at here, the police said.

The police registered two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the suspects.

