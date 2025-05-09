DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / 3 ‘drug peddlers’ nabbed with 400g heroin in Kapurthala

3 ‘drug peddlers’ nabbed with 400g heroin in Kapurthala

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Dhilwan police arrested three persons with 400 gram of heroin. The accused have been identified as Aman Malik of Chatiwind, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, also a resident of Amritsar and Sandeep...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:37 AM May 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo.
Advertisement

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Dhilwan police arrested three persons with 400 gram of heroin. The accused have been identified as Aman Malik of Chatiwind, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, also a resident of Amritsar and Sandeep Sharma, alias Lovely, from Jalandhar.

SSP, Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora said the arrests were made during a routine vehicle inspection on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road.

Sub-Inspector Dalwinder Bir Singh, along with his team, was conducting checks when they received a tip-off about the consignment of heroin being transported in a white car. Upon spotting the vehicle, the police attempted to stop it, but the suspects tried to flee. After a brief chase, the car was intercepted and both suspects were apprehended.

Advertisement

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 400 gram of heroin concealed in an envelope. Following their arrest, the police secured their remand and began interrogation.

During investigation, the suspects revealed the identity of their alleged associate — Sandeep Sharma, alias Lovely, from Jalandhar, who was reportedly meant to receive the heroin. Based on this information, Sharma was also arrested.

Advertisement

DSP, Bholath, Karnail Singh confirmed the arrests and stated that all three accused are currently on a two-day police remand.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper