3 ‘drug peddlers’ nabbed with 400g heroin in Kapurthala

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Dhilwan police arrested three persons with 400 gram of heroin. The accused have been identified as Aman Malik of Chatiwind, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, also a resident of Amritsar and Sandeep Sharma, alias Lovely, from Jalandhar.

SSP, Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora said the arrests were made during a routine vehicle inspection on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road.

Sub-Inspector Dalwinder Bir Singh, along with his team, was conducting checks when they received a tip-off about the consignment of heroin being transported in a white car. Upon spotting the vehicle, the police attempted to stop it, but the suspects tried to flee. After a brief chase, the car was intercepted and both suspects were apprehended.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 400 gram of heroin concealed in an envelope. Following their arrest, the police secured their remand and began interrogation.

During investigation, the suspects revealed the identity of their alleged associate — Sandeep Sharma, alias Lovely, from Jalandhar, who was reportedly meant to receive the heroin. Based on this information, Sharma was also arrested.

DSP, Bholath, Karnail Singh confirmed the arrests and stated that all three accused are currently on a two-day police remand.