3 firing incidents scare residents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 6

Three incidents of firing in the district in the past 24 hours have made local residents feel insecure. Thankfully, there has been no casualty so far.

In the incident reported at Haripur village of Adampur at 5 am on Friday, four miscreants opened fire and a bullet hit a youth in his foot just as he had stepped out of his house. The people in the village heard the gunshots and screams of the youth and came out. Even as the miscreants fled from the spot, the victim Tarunvir Singh alias Happy was immediately moved to a private hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable now. The police teams investigating the matter said that old enmity is the likely reason behind the incident. SHO, Adampur, Hardeep Singh said CCTV footage from around the crime spot had been taken. “We have identified two of them and they are from the same village. No arrest has been made so far,” he said.

In the second incident reported from near Kapurthala Chowk falling under police station division number 2 late last evening, three bikers snatched cash from a vendor selling tobacco products. Vendor Akram said that he was sitting in his shop when the bikers came and started searching him saying that they were cops and had information that he was carrying prohibited drugs in his pocket. But instead, they took his cash and fled. While going away, they also fired a shot in the air to scare the victim to prevent him from raising an alarm or following them. The police team found a used shell from the spot. SHO Gurpreet Singh said an FIR had been lodged against unknown persons in the case. “We have not found any clue to trace the accused. They had snatched money from an auto-rickshaw driver too. The victims have reported a total loss of Rs 10,000,” he said.

In the third incident reported from Raj Nagar falling near Basti Bawa Khel, a man beat up a woman from the neighbourhood over the issue of taking care of street dogs. As the woman’s husband was going to the police station to lodge a complaint, their neighbour reportedly took out a pistol and fired shots in the air to scare him from going ahead. Police teams reached the spot. SHO, Basti Bawa Khel police station, Gurpreet Singh said, “We are yet to get the statement of the complainant recorded. We have found no evidence of gunshots yet.”