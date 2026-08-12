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Home / Jalandhar / 3 friends consume poisonous substance in Punjab's Nawanshahr after 'online gaming loss'; 2 dead

3 friends consume poisonous substance in Punjab's Nawanshahr after 'online gaming loss'; 2 dead

Police examining circumstances; phones of two teenagers checked, third sent to technical team as it is locked

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Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 02:03 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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One of the victims, Dilpreet Singh. File photo
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Three friends reportedly consumed a poisonous substance on Tuesday in Garhpadhana village, Nawanshahr, after one of them, Dilpreet Singh, 21, allegedly suffered a loss in online gaming, sending shock waves among villagers.

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According to reports, Dilpreet’s two other friends, Paramjit Singh and Maninder Singh, both aged 15, who were very close to him, also consumed the poisonous substance.

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While Paramjit Singh reportedly died on the spot, Dilpreet Singh died late last night. Maninder Singh is said to be out of danger.

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Police officials said that nobody has blamed anyone in connection with the incident so far.

“We have checked the phones of the other two kids. But Dilpreet’s phone has been sent to the technical team to check what is there as it is locked. We could lose the data entirely if we open it on our own, so we have sent it to the technical team to check,” an official said.

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The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the alleged online gaming loss had any role in the incident.

Dilpreet’s father is no more, while his mother is also reportedly not well. The other two children, Paramjit Singh and Maninder Singh, also belonged to humble families.

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