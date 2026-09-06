3 friends killed as motorcycle crashes into truck in Goraya

Three friends were killed in a tragic road accident near the main chowk in Goraya in the early hours of Saturday.

According to ASI Bawa Singh, the police received information early in the morning that a motorcycle had rammed into rear of a truck near Goraya Main Chowk. When the police reached the spot, three youths were found lying dead at the scene.

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The deceased have been identified as Jatinder Kumar, a resident of Arjan Nagar, Ludhiana; Sahil and Sonu Kumar, alias Vikas, both residents of Ludhiana. The bodies were shifted by ambulance to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Phillaur.

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On the statement of Upinder Kumar, brother of deceased Jatinder Kumar, the Goraya police registered a case against truck driver Manohar Lal, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police said the driver allegedly abandoned the truck at the spot and fled. The bodies would be handed over to the families after a post-mortem examination.