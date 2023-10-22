3 get life imprisonment in murder case

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 21

The Court of District and Sessions Judge Dilbag Singh Johal today sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in the murder case of Mouni Baba.

Baba, who was serving at the crematorium, was murdered in January 2020. The police arrested three persons and recovered the stolen mobile phone and the weapon used in the crime from them. The fingerprints of the suspects were also found from the spot.

On a complaint of Balwinder Singh, a resident of Hajipur, the police had registered a murder case against unidentified persons on January 13, 2020. The complainant told the police that Omprakash Aggarwal, alias Mouni Baba (70), was staying in a room at the crematorium and serving there.

The complainant told the police that when he reached the crematorium on January 12, Mouni Baba was lying unconscious there with injury marks on his head. He was admitted to the Hajipur hospital where he died during treatment on the morning of January 13.

Based on the fingerprints and the location of their mobile phone, the police arrested three suspects - Lakhwinder, alias Binder, Ajay Lorian, alias Bhundi, both residents of Qilla Colony, Hajipur, and Suraj, a resident of Barad Colony, Hajipur.

During interrogation, the suspects told the police that they had murdered Mouni Baba with the intention of robbery. They thought that he was working alone at the crematorium. So, he would be having a lot of money. As per the plan, they killed Mouni Baba and looted cash worth Rs 3,000 and his mobile from the spot.

Hearing the case on Saturday, the court found them guilty and sentenced them to undergo life imprisonment. They court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on them. In case of non-payment of fine, they would have to undergo additional imprisonment for three months.

