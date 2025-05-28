In a swift response to an attack on a doctor at Patel Hospital, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has apprehended three persons on May 24.

The doctor, who had just treated a patient suffering from chronic renal disease, was reportedly assaulted by a group of miscreants in the hospital's parking area. Following the incident, an FIR was registered.

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur confirmed the arrests and said legal proceedings are in progress. “Any act of violence against healthcare professionals or damage to hospital property is a serious offence,” she said, stressing that the law would take its due course in ensuring justice.

She said the Punjab Protection of Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008, mandates stringent punishment, including imprisonment and fines for such offences. The police have warned that any future incidents of this nature will be met with strict legal action.

Reaffirming the department’s commitment to public safety, the Commissioner added, “The Police Department is committed to upholding law and order in the region. Any acts of violence will not be tolerated and will be dealt with firmly.”