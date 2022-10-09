3 held for gambling

Jalandhar, October 8
The CIA police have nabbed three individuals for gambling and recovered almost Rs 15,000 cash, a laptop and a printer from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Harminder Singh, Harish Kumar and Sadesh Kumar. The officials said they raided a said shop at the Phagwara
gate and arrested the accused red-handedly following a tip-off that they were gambling on the pretext of selling government lottery tickets.
The police said all the three accused had been booked under the Lottery Regulation Act and Gambling Act and investigation has begun.
