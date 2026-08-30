3 held for illegal mining, 2 tractors seized in Hoshiarpur

The Mehtiana police have booked four persons for allegedly carrying out illegal mining on panchayat land at Dihana village without permission. Three accused have been arrested, while one is absconding.

Advertisement

According to a complaint lodged by Mining Department official Lovepreet Singh, the department received information that some persons were extracting soil illegally from panchayat land at Dihana. A team reached the spot and sought documents authorising the mining activity, but the accused allegedly failed to produce any valid papers.

Advertisement

The police booked Mohammad Yaqoob and Yaseen, both residents of Paldi, Roshan of Dihana and Bakshish Singh of Kukowal. Three of them were arrested, while Bakshish Singh is on the run.

Advertisement

The police also seized two tractor-trolleys and a mud loader from the spot. Further investigation is underway.