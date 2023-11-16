3 held for murder of relative in Jalandhar village

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 15

The Lohian police on Tuesday arrested three persons for the murder of a man, a resident of Miani village. The victim’s relatives murdered him over a dispute regarding driving a tractor through a land in the village.

Narinder Singh Aujla, DSP, Shahkot, said on the statement of Balwinder Kaur, wife of Santokh Singh, a resident of Miani village, a case was registered under Sections 307, 323, 324, 325, 148 and 149 of the IPC at the Lohian police station against Manpreeet Singh, Gurmail Singh, Kulwant Singh, Karnail Singh, Bakhshish Kaur, Mandeep Kaur, Baljinder Kaur, Amarjit Kaur and Sarabjit Kaur, all residents of Miani village in Lohian on November 13.

Santokh Singh was involved in a feud over driving a tractor on two kanal disputed land in the village. Santokh wanted to drive his tractor through the land, his nephews and their wives objected to the same.

A clash ensued during which Santokh, his wife Balwinder and son Sarabjit Singh were beaten up by Santokh’s nephews, their wives and relatives.

The suspects hit Santokh on his head with a wooden stick after which he was taken to a hospital.

His wife Balwinder Kaur gave a statement to the police on November 13. Santokh died during treatment at the hospital on the same day.

Yadvinder Singh, SHO, Lohian police station, said, “Santokh had returned from Italy two months ago. He and his son Sarabjit had work permits of Italy. The land over which the two parties fought was property of the joint family, but there was a dispute over it.”

Following investigation, the police arrested three suspects Kulwant Singh, alias Kanta, Gurmail Singh and his wife Sarabjit Kaur, all of Miani village. The suspects were presented in a court.