3 held for snatching

Jalandhar, July 1
The Jalandhar rural police have nabbed three women for allegedly snatching a gold chain from another woman.
The trio was arrested following a complainant by Shakti Devi. The three women had allegedly snatched a gold chain that she was wearing at a religious shrine in Nakodar. A case had been registered under Sections 379-B, 511 and 34 of the IPC at the Nakodar police station on June 29.
The women snatchers have been identified as Satya, Goma and Tet Kaur.
The police said further interrogation is under way.
