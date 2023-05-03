3 held for snatching SUV at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 2

The rural police claimed to have arrested three accused who snatched a SUV at gunpoint on April 26. The accused have been identified as Agiapal Singh (31), Jaskirat Singh (24), and Happy (26). Stolen vehicles and weapons have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The victim Sukhwinder Singh had filed a complaint with the police that unidentified men robbed him of his car, Rs 1,71,000 and a mobile phone at gunpoint. Following his complaint, teams were formed and a search was started to nab the snatchers.

The police said they got secret information that Agiapal Singh, a drug addict lives in Kartarpur and he was seen in a Bolero (the snatched SUV). “When we reached the place, he tried to flee, resulting in him (Singh) hurting his foot too,” the police said. The police added that during the investigation, it was found that Agiapal’s acquaintances were also involved in the same and they were arrested too.

“The police said that around five months ago, the accused had snatched a motorcycle from a man on Jalandhar-Pathankot Road. Apart from this, the three had also looted an Alto from a student of a private university,” he said.

Cases under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code, 25/27-54-59 of the Arms Act were registered against the accused.