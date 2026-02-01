DT
Home / Jalandhar / 3 held in separate drug seizure cases in Kapurthala

3 held in separate drug seizure cases in Kapurthala

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:58 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
The Kapurthala police have arrested three persons in two separate cases under the NDPS Act and recovered heroin and psychotropic tablets during routine patrol and search operations.

In the first case, a police party intercepted Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, a resident of Toti village under Sultanpur Lodhi police station, Kapurthala. During a search, the police recovered 11 grams and 90 milligrams of heroin from his possession, following which a case under Sections 22/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered and the accused was arrested.

In another incident, an ASI-led police team noticed two youths standing near a resort area who attempted to flee after throwing black polythene packets on seeing the police party. The suspects were chased and apprehended. They were identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Gagni, a resident of Chachoki under City Phagwara police station, and Ram alias Tita, resident of Chajj Colony, Phagwara.

On checking the discarded packets, the police recovered one strip containing 10 Alprazolam tablets from Gagandeep Singh and three strips containing 30 Alprazolam tablets from Ram, taking the total recovery to 40 psychotropic tablets. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered and further investigation is underway.

