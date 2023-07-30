3 held with 100-gm heroin, arms

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 29

The Jalandhar Rural police arrested two suspects with 100 grams of heroin and a person with a .32 bore revolver in two different cases.

During a patrol, a Crime Branch team, heading from Kishangarh to Adda Alawalpur, saw two men who threw two poythene bags on the road after seeing the police. Though the duo tried to flee, ASI Pippal Singh apprehended them. The suspects have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Vishal, a resident of Naijjharpura in Jandiala Guru, Amritsar, and Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, a resident of a village near Jandiala Guru in Amritsar.

During the search of the polythene bags, the police recovered 50 grams of heroin in each packet.

A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects at the Adampur police station.

During investigation, they revealed that Gagandeep was a daily wage labourer, while Arshdeep, who earlier left studies, was now studying in Class XI. The duo started selling drugs to earn quick bucks. The suspects were presented in a court, which sent them to police remand.

Another Crime Branch team arrested a person who tried to flee after seeing the police near Adda Dhaliwal Kadian. The suspect has been identified as Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhinda, a resident of Nakodar. During search, the police recovered a .32 bore revolver and 2 live rounds from his possession. He told the police that he procured these arms from Jograj Singh, alias Joga, a resident of Pholariwal.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against Bhupinder at the Lambra police station. Jograj was also nominated in the case.

During investigation, the police revealed that two cases of drug smuggling and firing were already registered against Bhupinder. He came out of the jail around 1.5 years ago after serving imprisonment in both cases for five years. The police have obtained his one-day remand.