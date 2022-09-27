3 held with intoxicant

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, September 26

The police have arrested three persons, including a woman and seized 510 gm of intoxicating powder from them. A police team nabbed the accused near Padrana, and combed through their car. The police found 510 gm of intoxicating powder inside an envelope in the car. The Garhshankar police registered a case against the accused under the NDPS Act.