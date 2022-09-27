3 held with intoxicant

Garhshankar, September 26
The police have arrested three persons, including a woman and seized 510 gm of intoxicating powder from them. A police team nabbed the accused near Padrana, and combed through their car. The police found 510 gm of intoxicating powder inside an envelope in the car. The Garhshankar police registered a case against the accused under the NDPS Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...