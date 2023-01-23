3 held with poppy husk, liquor, pills

Jalandhar, January 22
A man was arrested with 150 intoxicating tablets by the Bilga police on Saturday. During a patrol from Bilga to Farwala village on January 21, the police party spotted a man coming on foot from the Farwala bus stand. Pappu Kumar of Patti Jaitowal village in Nurmahal was apprehended. The police found 150 tablets from him. A case was registered under the NDPS Act.
In another case, the Lohian police arrested a man with illicit liqour. On a tip-off, a man, Harjinder Singh of Ismailpur in Lohian was apprehended. The police recovered 30,000 ml illicit liqour from him. A case was registered under the Excise Act against the accused. The police said three previous cases were also registered against the same man.
The Lohian police also arrested a man with 10-kg poppy husk. During a naka, Puran Singh of Pipli in Lohian was arrested by the police with 10-kg poppy husk. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.
