3 held with stolen bikes, phones

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 6

Three bike and mobile phone thieves were arrested by the Lohian police. The trio was arrested after the police received a tip-off that the trio had been carrying out snatchings in Lohian, Kapurthala, Shahkot and other nearby areas. Three motorbikes, eight mobile phones, a silver chain, two sharp-edged weapons were recovered from their possession.

A case was registered by the Lohian police station under Sections 379-B, 482 and 411 of the IPC on January 4. The case was registered against Sagar, a resident of ward no. 7, Padda Colony in Lohian, Sunny of Kutbiwal and Ravish Kumar of Padda Colony in Lohian.

Acting on the tip-off, the police arrested the trio. From Sagar, a motorbike, a mobile phone, and a broken piece of silver chain with a locket were recovered.

From Sunny, a feature phone and a sharp-edged knife and from Ravish, a sharp-edged dagger and a mobile phone were recovered. They were presented in a court on January 5 and two-day remand was obtained by the police.

During investigation from Sagar the police recovered a motorbike, which was stolen from Kala Sanghian Road, and two smartphones. From Sunny, a motorbike, which had been stolen from the Shahkot area, a feature phone and a smartphone were recovered and from Ravish a smartphone was recovered.

The trio used to snatch mobile phones by threatening people with sharp-edged weapons.

Following their investigation the police came across that they had also committed a robbery at a place falling under the Kapurthala sadar police station, in which they robbed Rs 20,000. They had been indulged in many other snatchings incidents, too.

The police said their detailed questioning was being held. The trio had several cases registered against them at various police stations.

One held with illcit liquor

A man was arrested with 18 litres of illicit liquor by the Nakodar police here today. He has been identified as Mehul Sahota, a resident of Rishi Nagar, Nakodar.

The police received a tip-off that Mehul had been selling alcohol on cheap prices in the town, following which a check post was set up to nab him. The police arrested him with 18,000 ml of illicit liquor and his two-wheeler was impounded. A case has been registered at the Nakodar police station under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act against him.