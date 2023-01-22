3 held with stolen items

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 21

The Jalandhar rural police arrested a person and recovered stolen goods — an AC, grill and a bike — from his possession. He has been identified as Kamaljit Singh, a resident of Sarnana in Jalandhar. He was arrested after an FIR was filed against him under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC at the Patran police station on January 2.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested two persons and recovered stolen mobiles from them. They have been identified as Sukhwinder Kumar, alias Mani, and Sunil Kumar Gill, alias Kalu, both residents of Chandpur in Patara. The police also recovered a sharp-edged weapon and motorcycle from the duo.

A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Adampur police station on January 21. Judicial remand of the duo was obtained after presenting them in a court on Saturday and they have currently been lodged in the Kapurthala jail.