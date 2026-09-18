DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 3 Hoshiarpur cricketers selected for Punjab senior women’s camp

3 Hoshiarpur cricketers selected for Punjab senior women’s camp

article_Author
Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Tribune News Service
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:02 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
HDCA Secretary Dr Raman Ghai and Assistant Coach Nikita Kumari with Pooja, Niranka and Suhana.
Advertisement

Hoshiarpur’s rising women’s cricket talent has received a major boost after promising players Pooja, Niranka, and Suhana were selected for the Punjab Senior Women’s Cricket Camp in Patiala.

The trio are among 30 senior women cricketers chosen from across the state for the preparatory camp. Their performances during the trials will be closely assessed to determine final selection for the Punjab senior women’s team.

Advertisement

Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) secretary Dr Raman Ghai said having three local players selected was a matter of pride for the district and would encourage more young girls to pursue the sport seriously.

Advertisement

“The selection reflects the hard work and commitment of our women cricketers. It will also motivate other young players in the district to elevate their preparation and aim for state-level cricket,” Ghai said.

The three players have been training under district women’s coach Davinder Kaur Kalyan, trainer and former national player Kuldeep Dhami, and assistant women’s coach Nikita Kumari. The coaching staff has focused heavily on technical skills, fitness, and match preparedness to help the players transition successfully from district to higher-level cricket.

Advertisement

Ghai added that the steady emergence of women cricketers from Hoshiarpur demonstrates that the district is developing a stronger talent pool. He hoped regular exposure to state-level competition would give the players the vital experience needed to progress further.

The selection was welcomed by HDCA president Dr Daljit Khelan, alongside office-bearers and coaches Daljit Singh, Ashok Kumar, Parveen Shintu, and Pankaj Pinka. They congratulated the players and wished them success at the Patiala camp.

For Hoshiarpur, these selections highlight the strengthening pathway for women cricketers rising from district-level competition into the senior Punjab state set-up.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts