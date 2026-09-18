3 Hoshiarpur cricketers selected for Punjab senior women’s camp

Hoshiarpur’s rising women’s cricket talent has received a major boost after promising players Pooja, Niranka, and Suhana were selected for the Punjab Senior Women’s Cricket Camp in Patiala.

The trio are among 30 senior women cricketers chosen from across the state for the preparatory camp. Their performances during the trials will be closely assessed to determine final selection for the Punjab senior women’s team.

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Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) secretary Dr Raman Ghai said having three local players selected was a matter of pride for the district and would encourage more young girls to pursue the sport seriously.

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“The selection reflects the hard work and commitment of our women cricketers. It will also motivate other young players in the district to elevate their preparation and aim for state-level cricket,” Ghai said.

The three players have been training under district women’s coach Davinder Kaur Kalyan, trainer and former national player Kuldeep Dhami, and assistant women’s coach Nikita Kumari. The coaching staff has focused heavily on technical skills, fitness, and match preparedness to help the players transition successfully from district to higher-level cricket.

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Ghai added that the steady emergence of women cricketers from Hoshiarpur demonstrates that the district is developing a stronger talent pool. He hoped regular exposure to state-level competition would give the players the vital experience needed to progress further.

The selection was welcomed by HDCA president Dr Daljit Khelan, alongside office-bearers and coaches Daljit Singh, Ashok Kumar, Parveen Shintu, and Pankaj Pinka. They congratulated the players and wished them success at the Patiala camp.

For Hoshiarpur, these selections highlight the strengthening pathway for women cricketers rising from district-level competition into the senior Punjab state set-up.