 The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Want pending funds released from Jalandhar Improvement Trust, seek CM’s intervention

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Allottees during a meeting with Assistant Commissioner Gursimranjeet Kaur in Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 18

Allottees from three housing schemes - Indra Puram Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave, Bibi Bhani Complex and Surya Enclave Extension - met Assistant Commissioner Gursimranjeet Kaur at the district administrative complex here today. They gave her a formal complaint letter addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The complaint highlights the persistent non-compliance of the directives issued by district, state and national consumer commissions regarding the refund of their investments. The total sum stands at Rs 14 crore, which includes principal amount along with interest and compensation.

The housing schemes - Indra Puram Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave, Bibi Bhani Complex and Surya Enclave Extension - were initiated in 2006, 2010 and 2011, respectively. Allottees have been grappling with a protracted struggle to attain justice due to the apparent failure of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT).

Manohar Lal Sehgal, an allottee of Surya Enclave Extension, said these schemes were introduced during the tenure of the Congress and the Akali-BJP governments in Punjab.

“Corrupt officials, unfortunately, impeded the progress of these schemes. While the construction of Indra Puran and Bibi Bhani flats has been completed, their quality and lack of promised amenities rendered them unsuitable for habitation. Surya Enclave Extension site has been converted into a dumping ground, with illegal encroachment by migrants,” he said.

Darshan Ahuja, an allottee of Bibi Bhani Complex, said: “Several allottees moved to consumer commissions and even secured favourable rulings. However, the JIT has failed to comply with the orders issued by various commissions. Subsequently, allottees were compelled to file execution requests under Section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. While some funds were disbursed by the Trust, approximately Rs 14 crore remains outstanding”, he said.

The allottees said they had been locked in a decade-long battle for justice, with some having passed away during this tenure. In some cases, commissions have issued bailable and non-bailable warrants for the arrest of JIT officials. However, these warrants were either unmet or returned by police officials. “Therefore, we have written to the Punjab CM, seeking his intervention to ensure that the JIT releases the pending funds, they said.

Tribune Shorts


